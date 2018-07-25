Criminal cases against 184 officials accused of corruption sent to Azerbaijani courts

Criminal cases against 184 officials accused of corruption sent to Azerbaijani courts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the first six months of 2018, 115 criminal cases against 184 officials accused of corruption offenses were sent to courts in Azerbaijan, said Kamran Aliyev, Deputy Prosecutor General, Head of the Anti-Corruption Department under the Prosecutor General, APA reports.

Aliyev noted that 42 criminal cases were opened against 79 persons over misappropriation and embezzlement charges, and 30 criminal cases were initiated against 50 persons charged with fraud.

In addition, 12 criminal cases initiated against 14 persons were related to abuse of power, 9 criminal cases against 9 people were related to active bribery and incitement to bribery, said Aliyev.

He added that during the reporting period 4 criminal cases were initiated against the persons caught red-handed, and 5 criminal cases were opened on the basis of information on corruption offenses.

News.Az

News.Az