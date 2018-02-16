Criminal group led by Armenians arrested in Argentina for selling confidential tax information

+ ↺ − 16 px

Karamanyan was the leader of the criminal group.

According to reports in Argentine media, six employees of the country's leading tax body AFIP (Administracion Federal de Ingresos Publicos - Federative Administration for Public Revenues) were detained last week as a result of operational measures undertaken by local law enforcement bodies. The indicated persons are charged with selling confidential information of taxpayers. Among those held accoutable are Argentine citizens of Armenian origin Sebastian Karamanyan and Daniel Kourmanyan. Reports say that Karamanyan was the leader of the criminal group.

According to reports, the employees of AFIP information systems department who were the members of the criminal group developed a special computer program through which they entered the AFIP database and transferred the taxpayers' confidential information to Reportes Online company engaged in credit accounts and associated with the criminal group. The company, on its part, sold this confidential information to its clients. The confidential information included the fiscal operations of companies and individual taxpayers, their circulation volumes, their immovable property, vehicles, as well as the number of servants in their private houses. It is noted that the law enforcers found and confiscated a total of $5mln from the group members and $200,000 from Sebastian Karamanyan's house.

The law enforcers continue to investigate to whom and for what purposes the criminal group was selling the confidential tax information.

News.Az

News.Az