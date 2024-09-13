Cristiano Ronaldo hits 1 billion social media followers
Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has reached a major social media milestone, surpassing 1 billion followers.Ronaldo, who is active on multiple platforms including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Kuaishou, and Weibo, celebrated this achievement with a message of gratitude and reflection, News.Az reports.
“We’ve made history — 1 billion followers! This is more than just a number - it’s a testament to our shared passion, drive, and love for the game and beyond,” Ronaldo wrote.
He acknowledged the journey from his beginnings in Madeira to his global fame, expressing thanks to his fans for their continuous support. “From the streets of Madeira to the biggest stages in the world, I’ve always played for my family and for you, and now 1 billion of us stand together,” he added.
Ronaldo promised to continue striving for excellence and making history alongside his supporters. “Thank you for believing in me, for your support, and for being part of my life. The best is yet to come, and we’ll keep pushing, winning, and making history together,” he concluded.
