Croatia announces eased COVID-19 restrictions

Croatia is easing COVID-19 restrictions as both infection rate and related deaths are falling, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Monday, Xinhua reports.

Starting from March 1, COVID-19 certificates will no longer be required to enter government buildings or public institutions in Croatia, Bozinovic said, adding that the number of people at social gatherings indoors and outdoors will be increased from 25 and 50 to 50 and 100 respectively.

Moreover, teachers and students are no longer required to wear masks during lessons, but masks are still required on public transportation, Bozinovic said.

In the past 24 hours, Croatia registered 198 new COVID-19 cases and 39 related deaths. Since Feb. 25, 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was spotted in Croatia, a total of 1,054,794 people have been infected, and among them, 15,069 people died.

