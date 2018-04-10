Croatia establishes permanent embassy in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ambassador Parvin Mirzazadah received the Chargé d'A

Sabanović presented the note addressed to Mirzazadah by the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia.

The note provides information on the establishment of the Embassy of Croatia in Azerbaijan headquartered in Baku. Until now Croatia's accredited embassy in Azerbaijan operates on a non-resident basis and Croatia was represented by a temporary office.

Ambassador Parvin Mirzazadah said that raising the diplomatic representation of the Republic of Croatia to the embassy in Azerbaijan will give impetus to the further expansion and promotion of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

News.Az

News.Az