Croatia to expel some Russian diplomats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Croatia will expel some Russian diplomats as a sign of solidarity with NATO and the EU in the wake of events in Ukraine, Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Brussels, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"We will do it out of solidarity [with NATO and the EU] and in response to recent developments," Grlic-Radman said.

More than 330 Russian diplomats have been expelled from European countries since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Most countries cited breach of the Vienna Convention, security threats, and alleged espionage by the Russian diplomats for expelling them, while others declared them personae non gratae to show solidarity with Ukraine.

After the release of footage from the Ukrainian city of Bucha that many have depicted as "horrifying and regrettable for humanity," Germany, France, and Italy accelerated their actions against Russia.

A total of 150 Russian diplomats were expelled until April 1, with more than 182 others just after the recent release of images of civilian deaths in Bucha.

News.Az