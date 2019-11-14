Yandex metrika counter

Croatia to hold presidential vote on December 22: PM Plenkovic

  • World
  • Share
Croatia to hold presidential vote on December 22: PM Plenkovic

Croatia will hold its presidential election on Dec. 22, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

The election will pit the incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, candidate of the ruling center-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), against the candidate of the Social Democrats and former prime minister Zoran Milanovic. Two independent candidates also have solid support in the polls.

The job is largely ceremonial. The president cannot veto laws but has a say in foreign policy and defense.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      