Croatia to host days of Azerbaijani culture

The Croatian capital city of Zagreb will host the Days of Azerbaijani Culture in 2025, said Farid Jafarov, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Azerbaijan-Croatia Business Forum in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan and Croatia actively cooperate in energy, tourism, and agriculture, but they also have the opportunity to strengthen cultural ties.

Jafarov also emphasized the importance of Croatian enterprises' participation in arranging business in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.


