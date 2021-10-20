Croatian companies may participate in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issue of the participation of Croatian companies in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Bayramov made the remarks Wednesday at a joint press conference with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić Radman in Baku, News.Az reports.

“During the meeting, an exchange of views was held on the issue of attracting Croatian companies to restoration work in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. In this regard, the Croatian side has already presented a number of proposals to the relevant structures of Azerbaijan,” the minister added.

News.Az