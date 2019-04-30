Croatian embassy opens in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Croatian embassy has been inaugurated in Baku, AZERTAC reported.

Addressing the ceremony, Croatian Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Branko Zebic said the opening of the embassy is a landmark event for both countries. “This will boost the development of relations between our countries.”

Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Marija Buric described the inauguration of the embassy as a remarkable event, saying it will contribute to the strengthening of relations between the two countries and peoples. Buric said Croatia attaches great importance to its relationship with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov said Croatia`s decision to open an embassy in Baku matches the spirit of friendship and confidence between the two countries. The minister noted the role of the inter-governmental commission in developing the bilateral ties.

News.Az

