Croatian FM to visit Azerbaijan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Marija Pejčinović Burić is planned to pay an official visit to Baku on April 29,

“The minister will arrive in Baku on April 28. The next day, together with Azerbaijan’s economy minister she will take part in the opening of Croatia-Azerbaijan business forum. On the same day, Marija Pejčinović Burić will attend the official opening ceremony of the Croatian embassy in Baku,” said the embassy.

