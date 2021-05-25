Croatian forward Mandzukic announces departure from Milan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic announced Monday that he is leaving AC Milan after failing to meet expectations during a six-month spell at the Serie A club, according to Anadolu Agency.

"It was a pleasure to play for AC Milan. I am thankful to the club management for giving me the opportunity, to the coaching staff for their dedicated work and to my teammates who are not only excellent players but a great group of guys," he said in a post on Instagram to announce his departure.

"I am happy that we have managed to get this great club back to the Champions League where it belongs and I wish everybody at the club only the best in the future."

The 35-year-old joined Milan on a free transfer in the winter transfer window but only played 11 matches due to suffering injuries.

News.Az