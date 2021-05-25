Yandex metrika counter

Croatian forward Mandzukic announces departure from Milan

Croatian forward Mandzukic announces departure from Milan

Croatian forward Mario Mandzukic announced Monday that he is leaving AC Milan after failing to meet expectations during a six-month spell at the Serie A club, according to Anadolu Agency.

"It was a pleasure to play for AC Milan. I am thankful to the club management for giving me the opportunity, to the coaching staff for their dedicated work and to my teammates who are not only excellent players but a great group of guys," he said in a post on Instagram to announce his departure.

"I am happy that we have managed to get this great club back to the Champions League where it belongs and I wish everybody at the club only the best in the future."

The 35-year-old joined Milan on a free transfer in the winter transfer window but only played 11 matches due to suffering injuries.


