Croatian military helicopter crashes into Adriatic Sea

A Croatian military helicopter crashed into the Adriatic Sea during a training flight on Monday, the ministry of defense said, Reuters reported.

The ministry gave no details about the number of people on board when the Kiowa OH-58D came down in an area close to the islands of Zlarin and Zlace.

A rescue operation was under way, the ministry said.

