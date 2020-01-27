Croatian military helicopter crashes into Adriatic Sea
A Croatian military helicopter crashed into the Adriatic Sea during a training flight on Monday, the ministry of defense said, Reuters reported.
The ministry gave no details about the number of people on board when the Kiowa OH-58D came down in an area close to the islands of Zlarin and Zlace.
A rescue operation was under way, the ministry said.
