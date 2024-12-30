Croatian presidential election heads to 2nd round

+ ↺ − 16 px

Croatia's incumbent President Zoran Milanovic, supported by the Social Democratic Party (SDP), fell just short of winning in the first round of presidential elections Sunday despite leading his closest rival by around 30 percentage points.

According to unofficial results announced by the State Electoral Commission (DIP), 99.67% of the votes have been counted, News.az reports, citing foreign media. Although exit polls initially showed Milanovic with more than 50% of the vote, the yet-to-be-finalized results indicate he secured 49.1%.His opponent in the second round will be Dragan Primorac, the candidate of the ruling center-right Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and former education minister, who received 19.4% of the vote.While the SDP experienced both joy and disappointment, HDZ representatives acknowledged that they did not expect such a significant gap but emphasized that the second round represents a fresh start.If the results are confirmed, Milanovic and Primorac will face off in a run-off on Jan. 12.

News.Az