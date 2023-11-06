Yandex metrika counter

Croatia’s prime minister arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit

Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković has arrived in Azerbaijan for a working visit, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the Prime Minister of Croatia at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenković was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev and other officials.


