Crude oil soars on raised tensions after Iranian missile attack

Oil prices surged Wednesday, adding to the previous session’s sharp gains after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel, escalating tensions and potentially disrupting crude output from the volatile region, News.Az reports citing Investing.

By 04:35 ET (08.35 GMT), the U.S. crude futures traded 2.1% higher at $71.27 a barrel and the Brent contract climbed 1.7% to $74.97 a barrel.Both benchmarks had posted gains of more than 5% Tuesday in the wake of Iran's biggest ever military blow against Israel in retaliation for its recent killing of Iran-backed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Israel’s deployment of ground forces into south Lebanon.Iran has said its attack is over, barring further provocation, but Israel vowed the move would be met with "vast destruction", potentially dragging the United States, its backer, into the turmoil.“To date, many market participants have faded the risk of physical supply disruptions emanating from the nearly year-long conflict, while Iranian exports have climbed to 1.7mb/d, nearly at six-year highs.” analysts at RBC Capital Markets said, in a note.“Iran, thus far, has avoided a repeat of the 2019 attacks on regional energy infrastructure,” RBC added. However, “Iran and its proxies could potentially target energy operations in other parts of the region in order to internationalize the cost if the current crisis devolves into an all-out war.”Additionally, Israel might choose to escalate away from its traditional response of targeting military infrastructure.“Significant escalation would likely involve targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and energy infrastructure, which would likely boost the risk premium priced into the oil market,” said analysts at ING, in a note.

News.Az