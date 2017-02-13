Crumbling California dam spillway prompts urgent evacuations

+ ↺ − 16 px

The water resources department said crews using helicopters would drop rocks to fill a huge gouge in the spillway.

Nearly 200,000 people living below the tallest dam in the United States, near Oroville in Northern California, were urgently ordered to flee their homes on Sunday after a spillway appeared for a time to be in danger of imminent collapse, according to Reuters.

Authorities issued the abrupt evacuation orders in the mid-afternoon, saying that a crumbling emergency spillway on the Lake Oroville Dam could give way and unleash raging floodwaters onto a string of rural communities along the Feather River. "Immediate evacuation from the low levels of Oroville and areas downstream is ordered," the Butte County sheriff said in a statement posted on social media. "This is NOT A Drill."

The California Department of Water Resources said on Twitter at about 4:30 p.m. PST that the spillway next to the dam was "predicted to fail within the next hour."

But several hours later the situation appeared less dire as the spillway remained standing.

The water resources department said crews using helicopters would drop rocks to fill a huge gouge in the spillway. Authorities were also releasing water to lower the lake's level after weeks of heavy rains in the drought-plagued state.

By 10 p.m., state and local officials said those efforts had paid off and, with water no longer flowing over the eroded spillway, the immediate danger had passed. But they cautioned that the situation remained unpredictable.

"Once you have damage to a structure like that it's catastrophic," Bill Croyle, acting director of the Water Resources, told the press conference.

