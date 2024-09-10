Yandex metrika counter

Crypto investment products see record outflow, Bitcoin leads with $643 mln

  • Economics
  • Share
Crypto investment products see record outflow, Bitcoin leads with $643 mln

Last week, crypto asset investment products experienced significant outflows totaling $726 million, marking the largest outflow amount since March, according to a report.

CoinShares, a firm specializing in digital asset management, reported that Bitcoin saw outflows of $643 million, while Ethereum experienced outflows of $98 million, News.Az reports.

In contrast, Solana attracted the largest inflows among digital assets, with $6.2 million.

The report attributes the negative sentiment to stronger-than-expected macroeconomic data from the previous week, which raised the likelihood of a 25 basis point interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

However, outflows tapered later in the week as employment data fell short of expectations, leading to divided market opinions on a potential 50 basis point rate cut.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      