Cryptocurrencies lose 4.5% on Iran-Israel worries

The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies was down 4.5% on Tuesday, as investors are worried about the escalation of Iran's attack on Israel, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The value of the market was at $2.29 trillion at 10.20 a.m. EDT, according to data from CoinMarketCap, a digital asset price-tracking website.

Bitcoin fell almost 3.9% to $62,960, while the world's largest cryptocurrency saw its price dive to below 62,000 again after Saturday.

Bitcoin's price plummeted to as low as $60,725 on Saturday when Iran launched a barrage of drones and missiles at Israel in response to an April 1 attack on the Iranian Consulate in Syria, where at least 13 people were killed, including seven military advisers.

Ethereum, the world's biggest altcoin by market cap, was down 3.7% to $3,074 at 10.23 a.m. EDT.

Some altcoins saw their daily prices plummet as much as 16%.

