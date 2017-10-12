CSTO about Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The settlement of the Karabakh conflict is possible only by peaceful way, the head of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Joint Staff Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov said at a press conference held in Yerevan, AzVision.az reports citing Armenian Media.

Answering the question about the supply of weapons to Azerbaijan by the CSTO members, the head of the Joint Staff said: "If any states cooperate, I guess what you are saying - there are institutes and leaders in every state, they deeply and seriously assess."

"The main task is to keep the balance, and achieve the soonest settlement of the conflict. I am sure that the settlement is possible only by peaceful means. If someone is determined to carry armament, they will strive for it", said Anatoly Sidorov.

