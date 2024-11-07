CSTO accuses NATO of escalating tensions on Russia-Belarus border

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Imangali Tasmagambetov, warned that NATO is continuing to concentrate its armed forces and information warfare centers along the border of Russia and Belarus.

He made the remarks during a meeting of the secretaries of the security councils of CIS countries in Moscow, News.Az reports, citing TASS."The concentration of NATO armed forces and information warfare centers on the borders of Belarus and the Russian Federation is continuing," he pointed out."The strategic situation worsened after Finland and Sweden joined the North Atlantic Alliance," Tasmagambetov pointed out.At the same time, the CSTO secretary general noted that the West was increasing its military and financial support for Ukraine in order to continue the conflict with Russia.Tasmagambetov drew attention to the fact that the number of serious incidents at nuclear power plants had surged up, which was fraught with "catastrophic consequences for a vast territory, including outside the combat zone."

