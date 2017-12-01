CSTO adopts statement on Karabakh conflict settlement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) adopted statement on support for OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ mediation efforts

"OSCE Minsk Group is the only institution of the international community which aims to help the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement through political and diplomatic means", the statement reads.

"We as the CSTO Presidents once again reiterate our support for the efforts exerted by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and the three principles for conflict settlement: peoples’ right to self-determination, non-use of force or threat of force and territorial integrity. We express our commitment to the agreements reached in Vienna, Sankt-Petersburg and Geneva summits in 2016-2017 years envisaging reducing tension, stabilizing the situation and the advancement of peace process in conflict zone."

News.Az

