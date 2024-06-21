CSTO calls on Armenia to officially clarify status

+ ↺ − 16 px

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) Imangali Tasmagambetov has urged Armenia to officially clarify its status in the organisation.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated that Armenia had frozen its participation in the CSTO.“I think that the Armenian political leadership will clarify the situation, and there will be an official decision - to be part of the organisation or not,” Tasmagambetov said at a meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in Almaty on Friday, News.Az reports.“Meanwhile, the CSTO retains all obligations to Armenia, the country remains an ally of the organisation,” he said.“Armenia was and is our ally in the CSTO, and all our obligations to Armenia remain. The issue of membership in the organisation is the sovereign right and decision of the country,” Tasmagambetov added.

News.Az