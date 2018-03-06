CSTO not to support Karabakh separatists in case of war

Nagorno-Karabakh is not a Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member, and therefore the organization will not provide military assistance to Khankendi, said Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, news.am reports.

He noted that a CSTO agreement is signed with Armenia, and, correspondingly, the CSTO has certain commitments to Yerevan.

In addition, Anatoly Sidorov stressed that the CSTO does not have the authority to intervene in a conflict without a respective request by the organization’s member country which a party to this conflict.

