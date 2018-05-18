CSTO Secretary General warned Pashinyan: "Keep your mouth shut"

+ ↺ − 16 px

CSTO Secretary General to Pashinyan: "Keep your mouth shut".

Some details have emerged of the meeting between the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held in Yerevan, during which a rather tough conversation took place on a number of serious complaints about the activities of the new government of Armenia, armiya.az reports.

As it became known from reliable sources in Armenia, Khachaturov, as a member of the Sargsyan regime, warned Pashinyan in a rather harsh manner about the unacceptability of rapprochement with the West and warned him against harsh and aggressive statements against Russia, including against ill-considered steps in relation to the Kremlin.

In a word, Khachaturov explained to Pashinyan in a language understandable to an Armenian: "Keep your mouth shut or one day the new rallies will demand your resignation."

N.Pashinyan, in turn, speaking about the reforms he allegedly intends to carry out, expressed his dissatisfaction with the current situation in Armenia and in Nagorno Karabakh, accusing the former military and political leadership of the country.

As explained by the source, Pashinyan made clear to Khachaturov that he was shocked by the results of his trip to Nagorno-Karabakh and explained this primarily by the deplorable situation in the army, namely the corruptedness of virtually all layers of the command staff, from commanders to sergeants, the lack of modern military equipment and armament, in the military units, shortage of personnel in combat positions, as well as a number of tasks unresolved for economic and demographic reasons.

Calling the situation in Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh 'a crisis', Pashinyan explained the impossibility of carrying out the reforms he promised earlier because of the country's global socio-economic, demographic, legislative and many other problems inherited from previous authorities.

News.Az

