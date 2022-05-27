CTO of Turkiye’s Baykar Selcuk Bayraktar visits Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief Technology Officer of Turkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar visited Azerbaijan`s city of Shusha on Friday, News.Az reports.

Bayraktar toured the Jidir Duzu in Shusha.

The Baykar CTO is visiting Azerbaijan to take part in the TEKNOFEST Aerospace and Technology Festival that started in Baku on Thursday.

News.Az