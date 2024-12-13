Cuba, Bolivia may join BRICS as partner states in 2025

Cuba and Bolivia may join the BRICS group as partner states on January 1, 2025, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.

In an interview with Izvestia newspaper, Ryabkov confirmed that both countries had received invitations and expressed confidence in their successful inclusion as partners, News.Az reports.Although discussions regarding the partner status of these countries are still ongoing, Ryabkov assured that none of the invited nations had rejected the offer. "This is a big, serious prospect for all the countries that have been invited, so there are just a few days before the list is made public," he noted.In October 2023, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov revealed a list of 13 nations under consideration to become BRICS partners. By mid-November, Russia confirmed Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia as new partners, while Vietnam also expressed interest in joining.BRICS, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded its membership on January 1, 2024, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE joining. Saudi Arabia has been invited to join, and Brazil will assume the BRICS chairmanship next year.

