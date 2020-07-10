Cuban doctors soon to arrive in Azerbaijan to help fight COVID-19

Cuban doctors soon to arrive in Azerbaijan to help fight COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Doctors from Cuba will arrive in Azerbaijan in the coming days to help curb the spread of the COVID-pandemic, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Friday.

Hajiyev noted that Cuba has extensive experience in the world.

“Cuba has extensive experience particularly in the fight against the Ebola virus. Azerbaijan and Cuba enjoy friendly relations. Cuban doctors will arrive in Azerbaijan in line with the signed agreement,” the presidential aide said.

Hajiyev also praised the effective work of Azerbaijani doctors.

News.Az