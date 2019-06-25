Cultural event organized for participants of UN Public Service Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An official dinner and cultural event was organized for the participants on behalf of the Azerbaijani government at the end of the first day of the UN Public Service Forum co-organized by the United Nations and the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The event featured a show reflecting the power and magnificent skills of Karabakh horses, as well as a concert program of Azerbaijani art masters.

News.Az

