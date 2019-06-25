Cultural event organized for participants of UN Public Service Forum
An official dinner and cultural event was organized for the participants on behalf of the Azerbaijani government at the end of the first day of the UN Public Service Forum co-organized by the United Nations and the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The event featured a show reflecting the power and magnificent skills of Karabakh horses, as well as a concert program of Azerbaijani art masters.
