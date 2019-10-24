“Culture of safe behavior in cyberspace” discussed at Azerbaijani secondary schools

+ ↺ − 16 px

The rapid development of the computer technologies and wide spread of the Internet unveil great opportunities for people to communicate, improve lifestyle and simplify it. However, the Internet is not only a wealth of opportunities, but also a source of threats.

Today, there are hundreds of millions of the Internet users and a considerable part of them are children, who may not be aware of the threats of the global network. In this regard, the issue of "culture of safe behavior in cyberspace" carries great importance. The main milestone in prevention of cyber threats is to aware and prepare the younger generation for a new digital era, where humans and things are continuously connected through the Internet.

Taking into account the relevance of this topic, on October 23, a social educational project was jointly organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Republic, the Ministry of Education, the world leader in the field of network technologies “Cisco” company and the leading mobile operator of the country Azercell Telecom, with the view to promote the safe behavior on the Internet among schoolchildren.

During the project, representatives from “Cisco”, who visited Azerbaijan accompanied by a large delegation, within the framework of the social program "Giving Back", have simultaneously held informative sessions for students of 3-5 grades, at ten secondary schools of Baku. The purpose of this program is to inform young participants and users of the global network about possible risks, as well as the ways to deal against threats and impacts with undesirable consequences.

Always attaching great significance to the subject of the cyber-security in its corporate social responsibility programs, the digital partner of the project Azercell Teleсom supported this initiative, providing schools with MiFi Modems and 10GB monthly Internet package, as well as presenting gifts for schoolchildren. It is worth to emphasize that in 2016, Azercell launched “Azercell Plus Security” app, which includes "Universal Protection", "Protection for Android" and "Parental control" services for children’s cyber safety. Beginning from 2018 Azercell also organizes training sessions for children, parents and teachers on the topic of “Internet security and digital citizenship”.

