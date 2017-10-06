Curious dolphins watch squirrels - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the natural world, there are some creatures that are destined to never meet.

For example, we will sadly never know which party would prevail in a shark versus lion fight because home court advantage would be an automatic win, Connect Statesboro reports.

This isn’t such a dramatic example, but rather it's an adorable example of two creatures brought together because of zoos. In the video, four dolphins at SeaWorld Orlando are completely enthralled with two very fat squirrels who could not care less about the dolphins.

If you think about it, for the dolphins it’s like a close encounter of the third kind. Perhaps the dolphins are thinking, “These creatures with odd skin and weird fins are out of water and still living. What sorcery is this? Let’s study them to learn more…”

Now that you’re watching dolphins watching squirrels, make sure to look over your shoulder to see if anyone (or anything) is watching you watch dolphins who watch squirrels.

News.Az

