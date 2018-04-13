Current situation shows US-Russia tension is easing, Erdoğan says on Syria crisis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 13 that the current situation “showed tension between the U.S. and Russia is easing.”

Speaking to reporters after performing Friday prayers in Ankara, Erdoğan said he would continue talks with U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding potential steps forward in Syria, after a series of phone calls in recent days.

He said he had “told both Trump and Putin that increasing tensions in the region is not right.”

