Customs clearance fee hikes in Armenia cause protest of discontent

+ ↺ − 16 px

New customs rules which came into force in Armenia on September 1 have given rise to discontent: on September 9, business owners in Yerevan held a protest against new regulations which will oblige them to go through more intensive customs clearance standards, according to Armenian media.

Earlier, importers paid customs clearance fees according to weight. Now, all products must be declared separately, imported items have to be declared separately and the total customs fee will depend on the value of the product itself.

One of the protesters said that on the morning of September 9, the customs duty was 54,000 drams ($ 112), and on September 10 - 316,000 drams ($ 659).

In addition, on September 9, Yerevan also established new rules and restrictions for street trading.

News.Az