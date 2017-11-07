Customs duty on imported butter reduced three-fold

+ ↺ − 16 px

Customs import duties on imported butter and other oils made from milk have been reduced threefold, APA reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers made appropriate changes to the "Categories of customs import duties on goods imported to the Azerbaijan Republic".



Up to now, the duty levied on imported butter and other oils made from milk in Azerbaijan was 15% of the customs value of these products. According to the decision, the duty on imported butter and other oils from milk in Azerbaijan will be 5 per cent.



This decision takes effect 30 days after its publication and will remain in force until December 31, 2019.

News.Az

News.Az