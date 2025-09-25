Cyberattack costs Britain’s Co-op Group £80 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain’s Co-op Group announced on Thursday that a cyberattack in April wiped out £80 million ($108 million) of operating profit in the first half of the year, resulting in an overall loss for the period.

The 181-year-old Co-op, which runs a food retail business and also has funeral care, legal and insurance businesses, said the attack meant it lost 206 million pounds of revenue over the six months to July 5, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Co-op said it responded to the attack, which came shortly after a damaging attack on rival Marks & Spencer, by shutting down a number of systems to contain the threat. This led to operational disruption.

The member-owned group said it made a underlying loss before tax of 75 million pounds in the first half, versus a profit of 3 million pounds in the same period last year.

The Co-op expects a reduced impact from the hack in its second half.

