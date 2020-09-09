Yandex metrika counter

Cyprus beaten at home by Azerbaijan in Nations League

Cyprus were beaten 1-0 by Azerbaijan in Nicosia in the Nations League on Tuesday night, condemning them to back-to-back losses to start their new campaign, Cyprus Mail reports. 

The visitors dominated most of the game, particularly in the first half, where they created several chances without significant resistance from the youthful Cypriot side.

