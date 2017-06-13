Cyprus explosion leaves one policeman injured at UK military base

+ ↺ − 16 px

A BRITISH military base in Cyprus has been rocked by an EXPLOSION leaving one police officer injured.

The small blast left the brave cop with “very minor injuries” and caused superficial damage to the entrance of a police station at Dhekelia, known as the Eastern Sovereign Base Area, The Sun reports.

The shocking incident is being treated as a criminal investigation, authorities confirmed.

The area in the south-east of Cyprus is freely accessible to members of the public.

“There are scene of crime investigators there now to find out exactly what caused the explosion.

“It is being treated as a criminal investigation at the moment,” a spokesman for the bases said.

Britain retains sovereignty over some 99 square kilometres of territory on Cyprus, a colony until 1960.

While some of it is accessible only to military personnel, it also includes areas where thousands of Cypriots live.

