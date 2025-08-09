Cyprus welcomes signing of groundbreaking Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cyprus has warmly welcomed the initialing of the groundbreaking Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with U.S. President Donald Trump present, News.Az reports.

"This historic agreement creates the momentum and great prospects for lasting peace and true prosperity in the region, in full respect of the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation process and based on mutual recognition of each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders.

Cyprus congratulates President Trump's instrumental role in making this agreement a reality," the country's ministry said on X.

