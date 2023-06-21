Czech companies invited to make investments in Azerbaijan's Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy, Co-Chair of the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Czech Republic Sahib Mammadov has met with the Head of the Czech-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Jan Kubik, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the Deputy Minister drew Kubik`s attention to the potential for strengthening the economic and trade partnership between the two countries adding that the Azerbaijan-Czech Joint Commission is a useful platform in this regard. He said that the business conference organized within the 5th meeting of the Commission held in Prague in March this year and the discussions held with the heads of Czech companies contributed to the development of business dialogue.

Sahib Mammadov noted that there were ample opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the fields of investment, trade, industry, innovations, transport and transit and tourism.

Yan Kubik hailed the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic. The head of the friendship group noted that there were wide opportunities for partnership in the industry, including the automobile industry, transport-transit and other areas. He spoke about the activities of Czech companies interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Sahib Mammadov highlighted the favorable business and investment climate created in Azerbaijan, the restoration and construction works carried out in the territories liberated from occupation. He emphasized that Czech companies were invited to make investments in Azerbaijan, including Karabakh.

