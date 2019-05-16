Czech delegation pays respect to national leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Radek Vondracek has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of national leader, founder and architect of modern Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev in Baku.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Czech delegation enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az