Czech FM intends to convince EU to abandon Russian oil

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Czech Republic, during its presidency of the European Union from July 1 to December 31, intends to convince the member states to abandon Russian oil in the second half of 2022, Czech FM Jan Lipavsky said on Tuesday.

Lipavsky was speaking to journalists following a meeting with his counterparts from the Visegrad Group countries – the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Austria and Slovenia, News.Az reports citing the Czech media.

“During our EU presidency, I would like to stop importing Russian oil,” he said. “We must minimize contacts with Russia.”

The Czech FM stressed that Ukraine should become a member of the European Union as soon as possible. “This is a political decision that we should not be afraid to take,” Lipavsky said.

He informed that the Czech Republic, during its EU presidency, will organize a conference of donor states that will help Ukraine recover after the end of the conflict with Russia.

News.Az