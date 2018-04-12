Czech MP: "The elections were held in democratic conditions"
"This is my first visit to Baku."
"I observed 14 polling stations yesterday. The elections were held in democratic conditions. "
Jiří Valenta, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, made the due statement at a press conference organized in connection with the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, APA reports. The MP noted that there were no violations of the law during the voting process.
