Czech MP: "The elections were held in democratic conditions"

+ ↺ − 16 px

"This is my first visit to Baku."

"I observed 14 polling stations yesterday. The elections were held in democratic conditions. "

Jiří Valenta, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, made the due statement at a press conference organized in connection with the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, APA reports. The MP noted that there were no violations of the law during the voting process.

News.Az

News.Az