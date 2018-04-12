Yandex metrika counter

Czech MP: "The elections were held in democratic conditions"

  • Politics
  • Share
Czech MP: The elections were held in democratic conditions

"This is my first visit to Baku."

"I observed 14 polling stations yesterday. The elections were held in democratic conditions. "

Jiří Valenta, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic, made the due statement at a press conference organized in connection with the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, APA reports. The MP noted that there were no violations of the law during the voting process.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      