Czech parliament approves accession of Sweden, Finland to NATO

The Chamber of Deputies (lower house of Czech parliament) on Saturday approved the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the parliament’s press service, out of 151 deputies who took part in the voting 135 voted for Sweden’s entry into NATO with four votes against, while 134 parliamentarians out of 152 taking part favored Finland’s accession with four votes against. The Senate (upper parliament house) approved the two countries’ joining the bloc earlier.

Czech President Milos Zeman who has yet to sign the documents on NATO membership for Sweden and Finland approved by the parliament has repeatedly spoken in favor of the move. The Czech Republic is expected to ratify the admission of the two Nordic nations to the Western military alliance in the nearest future.

News.Az