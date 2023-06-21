Czech parliamentarians view consequences of Armenian vandalism in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the Czech parliamentary delegation, including Head of the Czech-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Jan Kubik and member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament Michal Ratiborsky have today familiarized themselves with the traces of Armenian vandalism and restoration and reconstruction work carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam district, News.Az reports.

They were briefed about the history of Aghdam, the current situation, Armenian fascism unleashed in the district, as well as the vandalism against Azerbaijan's historical, religious and cultural sites. They were told that before the Armenian occupation, Aghdam was one of the largest and most developed cities not only in the Karabakh region, but also in the entire country. However, after the city was seized by Armenia on July 23, 1993, all the residential infrastructure, including residential buildings, kindergartens, schools, hospitals, production facilities were destroyed and looted, as well as cemeteries, historical and cultural monuments were subjected to Armenian vandalism.

The guests then visited the Aghdam Juma mosque. Built in 1868, the mosque was desecrated, burned and vandalized during the Armenian occupation. The Armenian occupants used the mosque as a cattle barn.

It was noted that following the liberation of the city of Aghdam, the reconstruction and restoration works have been launched in the mosque with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The Czech parliamentarians also viewed the remains of Aghdam city, Drama Theater and the Alley of Martyrs.

The visitors were also informed about the works accomplished within the Aghdam city master plan and viewed the Aghdam Conference Center.

News.Az