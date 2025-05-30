Czech police probe €40 million Bitcoin gift to justice ministry from convicted criminal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in the Czech Republic are investigating a €40 million Bitcoin donation made to the country’s justice ministry by Tomáš Jiřikovský, a convicted drug trafficker and money launderer.

Tomáš Jiřikovský donated over 480 Bitcoins, the ministry announced on Thursday. The ministry went on to sell the cryptocurrency for almost a billion Czech koruna (€40 million), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



Jiřikovský was arrested in 2016 for running an illegal online marketplace for drugs and medicines. He was subsequently convicted of embezzlement and drug trafficking and served four years in prison.



However, Justice Minister Pavel Blažek has insisted that the transaction was fully legal and said the funds will be used to help victims of crime and to equip prisons.



“Why should a convicted person not be allowed to give something to the state, for example, as a form of penance?” the minister was quoted by German news agency DPA as saying.



Blažek said he saw no ethical dilemma in receiving the gift.



Public TV channel ČT24 posted on the X platform on Thursday that the prime minister, Petr Fiala, also believed the donation to be legal.

Jiřikovský was convicted for running an illegal drugs platform, ‘Sheep Marketplace,’ which was prominent on the darknet until its sudden disappearance in 2013 amidst widespread accusations of an ‘exit scam’ stealing clients’ and traders’ money.



The scam was one of the biggest in darknet history, with thousands of Bitcoins going missing. When Jiřikovský was arrested, his computer was found to contain a virtual wallet containing almost 3 billion Czech koruna (€120 million) in Bitcoins.



Czech newspaper Deník N reported that the police are now checking whether the donation came from laundered money from criminal activity, DPA reported.

News.Az