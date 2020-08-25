Czech president Zeman hospitalised after arm injury, will undergo surgery: spokesman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Czech President Milos Zeman was hospitalized on Tuesday after an arm injury and he will undergo a surgery, the president’s spokesman said.

“The president was hospitalized tonight due to an injury at the Military University Hospital in Prague,” spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said on Twitter.

“The president will undergo surgery of his injured arm. It is not a life-threatening state, the president is in contact with his family and his staff,” Ovcacek said.

