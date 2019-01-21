Czech Republic interested in cargo transportation via BTK

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Czech Republic is interested in cargo transportation via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, Marta Novakova, the Czech Minister of Industry and Trade, told Trend.

Moreover, she emphasized that the Czech company Moravia Steel a.s. currently keeps to modernize the BTK railway.

Novakova noted that new projects on modernization of transport infrastructure, such as reconstruction of road and railway networks in Azerbaijan represent great opportunities for the Czech entrepreneurs.

The official opening of the BTK railway was held in Baku Oct. 30 last year. BTK was constructed on the basis a Georgian-Azerbaijani-Turkish intergovernmental agreement.

The railway’s peak capacity will be 17 million tons of cargo per year. At an initial stage, this figure will be one million passengers and 6.5 million tons of cargo.

Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic stood at $1.04 billion in 2018, according to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan. Around $938.4 million of this amount accounted for the export of Azerbaijani products. The trade turnover between the two countries has increased by 36.5 as compared to the same period of 2017, while the export of Azerbaijani products to this country has almost doubled.

