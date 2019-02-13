Czech Republic reports 31 flu deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 31 people hospitalized with flu died in the Czech Republic from the beginning of this year till the end of last week, Xinhua reported citing the data from the National Institute of Public Health (SZU).

The death toll for last week alone stood at 16, said the SZU, adding that it indicated the flu was still developing in the country.

In addition, a total of 184 people had to be hospitalized in intensive care units because of a serious course of the illness.

An influenza epidemic is declared in the Czech Republic if there are some 1,500 flu patients per 100,000 inhabitants. In last week, the figure stood at 1,758 flu patients per 100,000 inhabitants.

News.Az

