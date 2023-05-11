Czech Republic to send two KUB air defense systems to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with two KUB air defense systems and missiles, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel said this in a radio interview with Czech Radio.

"Now two more KUB air defense systems with a rather large number of missiles are being delivered, which Ukraine can immediately use because the soldiers are trained in such equipment," Pavel said.

He also said that it would be appropriate to consider providing Ukraine with Czech L-159 fighter jets.

The Czech President recognized that Ukraine needs aviation to prepare for the decisive phase of the war.

He reminded that Ukraine has already received about 100 tanks, the same number of armored vehicles and a lot of ammunition from the Czech Republic.

News.Az