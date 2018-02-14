Czech Television's website publishes article about Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official website of Czechia Television published an article headlined ’The Black Garden 30 years ago, first of the frozen conflicts in the post-Soviet space

In the beginning the article provides information about Armenian protests that started in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region in February 1988 and their demands to join Armenia. It was noted that this caused a conflict with Azerbaijan and like other frozen conflicts in the Soviet Union (Transnistria, South Ossetia, Abkhazia) it has not been settled after long years and is used by Russia.

It was noted in the article that the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is not old, it erupted in the early 20th century and with the dawn of the Russian and Ottoman empires nationalistic trends appeared. It is also stressed that ethnic tensions between Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples existed even before but the first clashes occurred in 1905 not only in Karabakh but also in Baku and Yerevan.

The article reads that after Armenia and Azerbaijan gained independence in 1918 they started struggling for Karabakh and this struggle continued until 1920. Later after the South Caucasus region fell into the hands of Bolsheviks, Nagorno-Karabakh joined Azerbaijan in a form of an autonomous province.

It was noted that not only Nagorno-Karabakh, but also surrounding Azerbaijani territories were occupied by Armenians. Despite the declaration of Nagorno-Karabakh's independence, it was not recognized by the international community, including Armenia, and its territories are recognized as an integral part of Azerbaijan.

Over the past few years, there has been a tension between the sides and clashes were recorded, and there has been no progress in resolving the conflict. The article also pays attention to Russia's position and citing Jeffrey Mankoff, an expert on Russian foreign policy, says that Russia’s support lead to the victory of Armenian separatism.

At present, Russia is closely allied with Armenia, and there is a Russian military base in this country. Armenia is also a member of Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

News.Az

